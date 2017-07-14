Ukroboronprom Will Manufacture Powerful Battle Tanks Oplot for Ukrainian Army

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued July 14, 2017)

The Oplot tank, a Ukrainian-designed variant of the Russian T-72, has already been sold to Thailand, and will now be put into production, together with other armored vehicles, for the Ukrainian army. (UBP photo)

The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko announced the allocation of 300+ million UAH for the purchase of the newest battle tanks “Oplot” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by the Head of the State at UOP SE “Lviv Armored Plant”.



“The lion’s share of the money will be used to purchase weaponry, so that our soldiers can effectively fight. 300+ million hryvnias will be used to purchase modernized tanks “Oplot”, said Petro Poroshenko.



He added that the first battalions should be equipped with the latest and most advanced tanks, and today we have every opportunity for this.



UKROBORONPROM can manufacture the best domestic tanks “Oplot” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the mass production of this equipment is well-established”- said Roman Romanov, Director General of the Defense Industry Association.



Today the SC “UkrOboronProm” is implementing the contract for the supply of Ukrainian battle tanks “Oplot” to the Kingdom of Thailand. It will be fulfilled in accordance with all the arrangements provided. The enterprise-executor of this order and producer the battle tanks “Oplot” is UOP SE “Malyshev Plant”.



Lviv Armored Plant Will Manufacture 20 Units of Dosor-B, Tanks T-72, Recovery Vehicles and Fire Machines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued July 17, 2017)

20 vehicles “Dozor-B,” modernized T-72, new armored recovery and repair vehicles for the efficient use of tanks and fire-fighting vehicles, based on the T-72 – by Lviv Armored Plant – will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine .This was announced by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during his visit to UOP enterprise.



“920 million UAH – this is how much Lviv Armored Plant will receive for the production of machinery, which will be transferred to Ukrainian army,” said the Head of State.



On July 14, the production capacities of the enterprise and the capabilities of the military equipment – manufactured by the plant – were represented to the President of Ukraine.



Modernized T-72 tanks successfully oppose Russian military equipment that is strengthening terrorists in the East of our country. 130 such tanks are already transferred to the Armed Forces, about 70 tanks will be structured in 2 groups in future.



The armored recovery and repair vehicle BREM LEV was created by Lviv Armored Plant engineers to enhance support and operational maintenance of tank units, formed of various modifications T-64 and T-72. Evacuation and maintenance capabilities of the given piece of military equipment are enhanced to meet the requirements of the modern warfare and tanks.



Armored personnel carrier Dozor-B – with a monocoque hull, NATO standard armor and a 4×4 wheel formula – passed departmental tests, having proved its tactical and technical characteristics. Serial production of the given vehicle is set up to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Army and to fulfill export potential of the given vehicle.



Fire-fighting panzer GPM-72 is intended for the extinguishing of fires, emergency and rescue works in warehouses, arsenals, storage bases of explosive products (to eliminate the consequences of emergency situations, such as the explosion of the Balakleya ammunition storage), clearing the path to seat of fire, laying fire lanes. The main advantages of this sample are modern fire pump and mount, the capacity of the fire tank, which is 20t, the increased passability and crew protection from various types of munitions and fire (water curtain for the cabin, filter-ventilator unit).



