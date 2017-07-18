Department of Defense Selected Acquisition Reports (SARs) – December 2016

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 18, 2017)

In six months, the cost of the Pentagon’s top 87 weapon programs has increased by almost $99 billion, to about $1.75 trillion.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has released details on major defense acquisition program cost, schedule, and performance changes since the December 2015 reporting period. This information is based on the comprehensive annual Selected Acquisition Reports (SARs) for the first quarter of FY 2017, as updated by the President’s FY 2018 budget submitted to Congress on May 23, 2017.SARs summarize the latest estimates of cost, schedule, and performance status. These reports are prepared annually in conjunction with submission of the President's Budget. Subsequent quarterly exception reports are required only for those programs experiencing unit cost increases of at least 15 percent or schedule delays of at least six months. Quarterly SARs are also submitted for initial reports, final reports, and for programs that are rebaselined at major milestone decisions.The total program cost estimates provided in the SARs include research and development, procurement, military construction, and acquisition-related operations and maintenance. Total program costs reflect actual costs to date as well as future anticipated costs. All estimates are shown in fully inflated then-year dollars.The current estimate of program acquisition costs for programs covered by SARs for the prior reporting period (December 2015) was $1,644,420.5 million.Final reports submitted for the annual December 2015 and for the June 2016 and September 2016 quarterly exception reporting periods were subtracted.Initial reports for the annual December 2015 and for the June 2016 and September 2016 quarterly exception reporting periods were added.Finally, the net cost changes for the June 2016 and September 2016 quarterly exception reporting periods were incorporated.-ends-