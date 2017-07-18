Lockheed Martin Tops Estimates On F-35 Sales, Raises Outlook (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published July 18, 2017)

By Mike Stone and Rachit Vats

Lockheed Martin Corp., the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects increased defense spending under U.S. President Donald Trump to underpin its earnings this year.Lockheed's net income rose nearly 5 percent to $942 million, or $3.23 per share, in the second quarter, helping the company nudge its full-year profit forecast higher.U.S. demand for F-35 jets has increased with the Pentagon announcing on July 10 that it would add 13 jets to its planned purchase of F-35s, but a detailed delivery schedule was not released.Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told analysts on a conference call, "As you can see just with what's in the budget deliberations right now, with the adds that are coming forward on the F-35 for the various services ... we will still see potentially some upside."Hewson is aiming to win a portion of six or seven multi-billion dollar contracts that are scheduled to be awarded this year, such as the new Air Force training jet, and a renewal of an $8 billion dollar logistics and maintenance contract to support U.S. special forces.Net sales rose to $12.69 billion from $11.58 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $3.11 per share on revenue of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Lockheed Martin Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results (excerpt)

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued July 18, 2017)

-- Net sales of $12.7 billion-- Net earnings from continuing operations of $942 million, or $3.23 per share-- Generated cash from operations of $1.5 billion-- Returned $1.0 billion to stockholders, inclusive of $500 million in share repurchases-- Increases 2017 outlook for sales, operating profit and earnings per shareBETHESDA, Md. --- Lockheed Martin today reported second quarter 2017 net sales of $12.7 billion, compared to $11.6 billion in the second quarter of 2016. Net earnings from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2017 were $942 million, or $3.23 per share, compared to $899 million, or $2.93 per share, in the second quarter of 2016. Cash from operations in both the second quarter of 2017 and 2016 was $1.5 billion."Based on the corporation's strong results this quarter we increased our 2017 financial guidance for sales, profit, and earnings," said Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Our team remains focused on performing with excellence for our customers and continuing to deliver growth and outstanding value to shareholders."…/…Aeronautics' net sales in the second quarter of 2017 increased $850 million, or 19 percent, compared to the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to; and about $120 million for the C-130 program due to aircraft configuration mix; and about $110 million for the C-5 program primarily due to increased deliveries (three aircraft delivered in 2017 compared to two in 2016) and higher sustainment activities.Aeronautics' operating profit in the second quarter of 2017 increased $72 million, or 15 percent, compared to the same period in 2016.; and about $35 million for the C-5 program due to higher risk retirements and increased deliveries. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of about $30 million for the C-130 program due to the timing of expenses for sustainment programs. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $55 million higher in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. (end of excerpt)-ends-