F-35 Programme

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued May 18, 2017)

The Times, The Daily Mirror, The Daily Mail and The Scotsman report on the costs of the F-35 Programme.



An MOD spokesperson said:



“The UK F-35 Programme is on time, on budget, offers the best capability for our Armed Forces who have praised the fighter's ability and is already fully accountable to Parliament. You don't need a costly inquiry to prove this.



“The F-35B Lightning II aircraft is the world’s most advanced fighter jet. Whether operating from land or with the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers as a central component of the UK’s Carrier strike capability, they will ensure a formidable fighting force. We are committed to the F-35 programme, which is on time, within costs and offers the best capability for our Armed Forces.”



Wing Commander Jim Beck, one of the UK’s most experienced F-35 pilots and soon to take over the role of Lightning Programme Manager, said:



“The F-35 is the best aircraft I’ve ever flown. It is the most advanced multi-role fighter jet out there and the aircraft most suited to the UK’s needs. With huge flexibility and cutting-edge innovation, this supersonic, stealth aircraft will bring about a generation change in the way we fight in the Combat Air arena for many decades to come.”



HMS Queen Elizabeth



The Times reports on the ongoing sea trials of HMS Queen Elizabeth.



An MOD spokesperson said:



“HMS Queen Elizabeth is making progress through her initial sea trials programme, which is designed to test her vast and complex systems. We fully anticipate this will identify areas for improvement that will be addressed at sea, during a number of routine port stops or as part of the planned engineering period.”



-ends-

