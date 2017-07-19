Taiwan’s Mandarin Airlines Buys Six ATR 72-600s

(Source: ATR; issued July 19, 2017)

TOULOUSE --- ATR and Taiwan’s Mandarin Airlines, a regional subsidiary of Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines, today signed a contract for the purchase of six ATR 72-600s, valued at some US$ 160 million.



With the acquisition of these brand new ATR -600s, Mandarin Airlines becomes a new member of the ATR family. The aircraft will operate within Taiwan’s domestic network, featuring the highest standards of passenger comfort and the most advanced technologies. With its new fleet of ATR 72-600s, Mandarin Airlines will benefit from the lowest operating costs among all 70-seat regional aircraft, and will be able to compete in a highly challenging market with cutting-edge and affordable air services.



Besides the contract signing, ATR is also willing to provide engineering and technical support to China Airlines and its subsidiaries to set-up in-house capabilities for ATR heavy maintenance, up to C-checks.



Commenting on this deal, Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, declared: “We are honored by the decision of China Airlines and Mandarin Airlines, who have conducted a very thorough and comprehensive evaluation of alternatives for their regional network in Taiwan. The outcome proves once again that when assessed competitively, the ATR 72-600 logically prevails in the eyes of the most discerning airlines. We look forward to our partnership with Mandarin, and to supporting a stellar operation.”



ATR 72-600:

--Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats

--Engines: Pratt & Whitney 127M

--Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse power per engine

--Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 Kg

--Maximum load: 7,500 Kg

--Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 Km)





Mandarin Airlines was established on June 1991, and was initially a joint venture by China Airlines (67%) and Koos Group (33%). The establishment of Mandarin Airlines is closely related to the unique status of Taiwan. At the time, Mandarin Airlines' parent company, China Airlines, still served as the flag carrier of the Republic of China. Today, China Airlines is the flag carrier of Taiwan, and owns 93.99% of Mandarin Airlines.





Founded in 1981, ATR is the world leader on the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo. Based in Toulouse, France, ATR is well established worldwide with a large customer support and sales network, including Customer Service Centers, training centers and warehouses.



-ends-

