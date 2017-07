Irkut Corporation and Angara Airlines Signed an Agreement on the Acquisition of Three MC-21 Aircraft

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued July 19, 2017)

During the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in Zhukovsky, Irkut Corporation (UAC member) and Angara Airlines signed the agreement of intent to purchase three MC-21- 300 aircraft.



From Irkut Corporation the document was signed by the President Oleg Demchenko, from the side of Angara Airlines - Director Anatoly Yurtaev.



