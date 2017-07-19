Future Shape of the Armed Forces

(Source: House of Commons Library; posted July 17, 2017)

This Debate Pack has been prepared for the debate on the 'Future shape of the armed forces', to be held in the Westminster Hall on Wednesday 19 July 2017. The Member leading the debate is Leo Docherty MP.Since 2010, UK defence policy and the armed forces have undergone significant change. A massive programme of reform and restructuring has been implemented to allow the Ministry of Defence to make savings, as well as achieve a leaner and more agile force that meets the UK’s needs by 2020. Much of that reform process is still ongoing amidst constantly changing global challenges.The armed forces remain on a long-term downward trajectory in terms of raw numbers of personnel and all three services are below their 2020 target. Recruitment and retention remains a key issue for all three services and the Ministry of Defence is in the process of reforming the ‘offer’ made to current and future personnel.This includes introducing legislation to enable flexible working. £178bn will be spent on equipment over the next ten years including new combat aircraft, aircraft carriers, frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, armoured vehicles, complex weapons and submarines.However, the National Audit Office has cautioned “the affordability of the Equipment plan is at greater risk than at any time since its inception.”-ends-