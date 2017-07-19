Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 19, 2017)

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for next generation thermal, power, and controls (NGT-PAC).



The contract for the NGT-PAC program, which is a multiple government agency and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies by the 2024 timeframe that will conduct applied research to increase knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements while advancing technology development, in an effort to prove technological feasibility and assess operability and producibility of thermal, power, and controls components and architectures through proof of principal demonstrations.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 2024.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.



No specific funds are being obligated on the basic IDIQ, although, in conjunction with the basic IDIQ award, task order 1 (FA8650-17-F-2404) is fully funded with fiscal year 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $106,244 at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright- Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-2403).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth such contract; the other three were awarded to Pratt & Whitney, Northrop and Lockheed Martin earlier this month.)



-ends-

