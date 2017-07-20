Tokyo to Equip F-2 Jets with New Air-to-Ship Missiles (excerpt)

It will allocate several hundred millions of yen in a budgetary request for fiscal year 2018 to mass produce the missile, which is currently under development, sources said. The new missile will be the first supersonic air-to-ship type to be made in the country and is characterised as being difficult to intercept.



Japan is hastening efforts to improve the performance of its defence equipment to counter China, which is building up its maritime capacity.



Japan's new missile will travel significantly faster, with a speed of around Mach 3 - on a par with the most advanced missiles of the same variety overseas.



The time required to hit a target would be significantly reduced.



The new missile can also fly at a low altitude, close to the water surface to evade radar detection. (end of excerpt)





Japan’s New Air-to-Ship Supersonic Missile Has Limited Capacity, Says Expert

(Source: People's Daily Online; published July 20, 2017)

By Sun Wenyu

The air-to-ship supersonic missiles Japan plans to deploy will not be able to reach aircraft carrier formations because of their short range, a military expert said.



The Japanese government plans to equip the Air Self-Defence Force's (ASDF) F-2 fighters with a new air-to-ship supersonic missile as from next year, Japanese news agency, Yomiuri Shimbun reported on July 17.



The news agency said that the weapon was still being developed and mass production will begin in 2018.



Japan currently has two types of domestically-produced anti-ship missiles, and both are subsonic. The new supersonic missile will be the country’s first, able to compete with the world’s top weapons.



In addition, the missile could fly at a very low altitude, thus avoiding radar scan.



According to previous reports by Kyodo News, research on the missile by the Japanese Ministry of Defense and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, began in 2010 with an investment of over 30 billion yen ($267 million).



Military expert Du Wenlong told the CCTV that the missile has high speed and strong break-defense capability. However, the weapon’s short range is a fatal shortcoming, he added. As a result, it cannot reach aircraft carrier formations.



