Eurosam, Together with Aselsan and Roketsan, Lays the Foundation of Strategic Cooperation In Air And Missile Defence

Selcuk Yasar, President and CEO of Roketsan, Dr Faik Eken, President and CEO of Aselsan, and Michel Vigneras, CEO of Eurosam, at the signature of the Heads of Agreement for the definition phase of the long-range air and missile defence system, on July 14th in Ankara. (Eurosam photo)





The HoA sets the work sharing agreements for a definition study with the SSM on a long-range air and missile defence system to be launched in the coming months.



The future Turkish air and missile system will be based on the technologies and experience that Eurosam has built in ground and naval systems using the Aster missile over 25 years and EUR11 billion of collective investment. These systems have been delivered to the current home nations of France and Italy, many export nations, and are able to defeat the most challenging of air threats, whether air breathing or ballistic. The future programme will be managed in synergy with future evolutions of the Eurosam systems in France and Italy.



At the occasion of the HoA signature, Eurosam CEO Michel Vigneras said: “The Italian Army has deployed two Eurosam-built SAMP/T firing units since June 2016 as part of NATO’s contribution to the defence of Turkey and its people against potential missile threats from beyond NATO’s southeastern flank. Today’s agreement is a clear demonstration of the willingness and readiness of our 3 companies to build further on the strong defence co-operation commitments already in place and to work together as equal partners, towards a common goal and sharing full and entire responsibility vis-à-vis the Turkish authorities. I am confident that today, we have laid the foundation of a long-term co-operation between Eurosam and the Turkish defence industry.”





Established in 1975, Aselsan is the largest defense electronics company of Turkey whose capability/product portfolio comprises communication and information technologies, radar and electronic warfare, electro-optics, avionics, unmanned systems, land, naval and weapon systems, air defence and missile systems, command and control systems, transportation, security, traffic, automation and medical systems. Today Aselsan has become an indigenous products-exporting company, investing in international markets through various cooperation models with local partners and listed as one of the top 100 defence companies of the world.



Eurosam was established in June 1989 as a joint venture of MBDA and THALES. Eurosam is the industrial prime contractor and system design authority for the development, production, marketing and sales of a range of medium and long range naval and ground-launched air-defence missile systems also known as Future Surface-to-Air Family of missile systems. These systems were developed under contract from the French and Italian Governments, who in the late 1980s had come to similar conclusions as to their air-defence operational requirements.



These called for naval and ground-launched missiles capable of defeating threats as diverse as high-speed tactical missiles (supersonic sea skimmers, air-launched, anti-radiation, cruise, TBM and other types) and highly-manoeuvering aircraft, in a saturation attack scenario. The key capability of these systems is their capability of, simultaneously, engaging multiple targets, in any type combination, over 360 degrees.



Roketsan was founded in 1988 by the resolution of the Turkish Defense Industries Executive Committee for the purpose of possessing a leading institution in the country for designing, developing and manufacturing rockets and missiles. Nowadays, Roketsan has become the proud manufacturer of world class products such as the SOM Stand Off Missile, the UMTAS Long Range Anti-Tank Missile System, the OMTAS Medium Range and the CIRIT 2’75” diameter Laser Guided Missile.





Providing A New Air Defence System for Turkey

(Source: Thales; issued June 20, 2017)

A preliminary agreement in the field of air defence was signed between Eurosam - the European consortium composed of Thales and MBDA - and Turkish companies Aselsan and Roketsan.



This agreement strengthens a willingness by Thales, MBDA, Aselsan and Roketsan to cooperate in order to meet the Turkish authorities’ need to define their future air defence system as well as ballistic antimissile defence capabilities. This will provide their country with the means to protect their populations and territories.



The agreement signed in July 2017, marks a major milestone in discussion between all parties and reaffirms their willingness to cooperate. The signing took place in the presence of representatives of the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM), the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, the ambassadors of France and Italy and their defence representatives.



This agreement confirms the Thales’s position as an air defense and antimissile defence system integrator, contributing not only to the protection of territory, but also to the protection of forces during external operations.



Thales and MBDA, together with Eurosam, have developed through the SAMP/T defence system, a capability of engagement with all types of airborne and ballistic threats.The SAMP/T system in operation within the French and Italian armed forces, contributes to the NATO Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability: two SAMP / T systems have been deployed in Turkey.



