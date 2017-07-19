Turkish Procurement Agency Invites Three Local Bidders for Altay Tank Competition

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 19, 2017)

ANKARA, Turkey --- The Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) has extended requests for proposals (RFPs) to three domestic private companies regarding the estimated $10 billion indigenous, new-generation Altay main battle tank program.



The latest competition involves a serial production contract for an initial batch of 250 tanks that may eventually grow to a 1,000-unit purchase. Those invited to bid include BMC, FNSS and Otokar.



The first several phases of the program involved conception planning, design, and prototype production and testing of the Altay. Otokar handled the initial phases of the program under a $500 million contract inked with the SSM in 2008 for the design, prototype production, testing, and qualification of the Altay tank.



However, despite the successful trials of the Otokar-designed Altay prototypes, the SSM reportedly reached a standstill with the company in June regarding its serial production offer and opted to cancel their sole-source negotiations and instead open up a competition.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The reason that Otokar was not awarded the Altay production contract is that its corporate parent, the Koç Group, is owned by someone that Turkish president Erdogan considers a political opponent.

It is quite possible that, because of this, Otokar’s bid will be disqualified, and the contract awarded to one of its two competitors.)



