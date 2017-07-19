Pentagon Irked After Turkey Publishes Map of US Military Posts in N. Syria

(Source: Voice of America News; issued July 19, 2017)

This map of US military posts in northern Syria, published by the Turkish state-owned Anadolu press agency, has irked the Pentagon. (Anadolu Agensi image)

The Pentagon says it has raised its concerns with Turkey after a Turkish news agency published a map of U.S. military posts in northern Syria.



The state-run Anadolu News Agency printed the map Wednesday, showing 10 U.S. locations in a portion of Syria under Syrian-Kurdish control.



Turkey says the Kurdish People's Protection Unit is the armed branch of the Kurdish Democratic Party, which Turkey considers to be a terrorist group.



A Pentagon spokesman said U.S. military officials cannot identify the source of the map, but "would be very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information."



The Pentagon would not confirm if the information on the map is accurate.



