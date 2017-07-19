BAE Is Leading the Way On Next Fighter Jet, Vows Chief (excerpt)

(Source: Lancashire Telegraph; posted July 19, 2017)

By Michael Ball

A British Aerospace chief has played down worries over the company’s lack of involvement in a new fighter jet.Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE’s military aircraft business, dismissed fears about its lack of involvement in a new French-German fighter jet.Speaking at a military airshow, Mr Boardman insisted BAE was already involved in a similar but more advanced programme in Turkey.Some have questioned BAE’s exclusion, claiming it is a sign of Britain’s waning influence as Europe’s leading military power following the vote for Brexit.But Mr Boardman said: “BAE - and Britain - are already doing the next generation fighter with Turkey.“We have engineers deploying to Turkey as we speak to start work on that process.”BAE, which has bases at Samlesbury and Warton, has signed early agreements alongside Rolls-Royce with Turkey to help develop the so-called TF-X fighter, of which as many as 250 could be ordered. (end of excerpt)-ends-