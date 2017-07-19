The Armed Forces Ministry Launches the AWACS Avionics Upgrade

(Source: Directorate-General of Armaments, DGA; issued July 19, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French air force will upgrade the avionics fit of its four Boeing E-3A AWACS aircraft at the same time as they undergo deep maintenance, so as to limit down time; Air France Industries-KLM has been awarded contracts for both. (AFI photo)

The Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA) on July 12, 2017 awarded to Air France Industries the contract to upgrade the avionics of the four AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft of the air force.



This transaction is a continuation of recent work to modernize the French AWACS fleet that contributed to keep their mission systems up with the latest standard of the US Air Force.



The four French AWACS aircraft have been in operational service since 1992 and should remain so until at least 2035. This upgrade allows to manage the obsolescence of their avionics and to improve their reliability while reducing support costs. In the flight deck, the cockpit, currently equipped with analog indicators, will be replaced by a "glass cockpit" equipped with 5 multifunction displays. This will allow the flight crew to be reduced from four to three people, with all the features required to fly safely in civilian airspace at any point of the globe.



Air France Industries was selected to carry out this work and to maintain the fleet for a period of 7 years.



To make this change, Air France Industries will rely on Boeing and the same solution developed by the American aircraft manufacturer for the AWACS operated by the US Air Force and NATO. The upgrade projects will be carried out at the same time as the heavy maintenance operations, which will reduce the fleet's unavailability. The first delivery of the upgraded aircraft is expected in 2022.



The four French AWACS help ensure the holding of the permanent security posture missions in its air defense aspects and power projection missions and support the deployment of forces in joint and / or combined operations.



(ends)



AFI KLM E&M Wins Tender to Maintain French Air Force AWACS

(Source: Air France Industries; issued July 19, 2017)

PARIS / AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands --- AFI KLM E&M was awarded the tender by the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) for a single contract covering Maintenance in Operational Condition (MCO) and cockpit renovation for the four-aircraft AWACS fleet of the French Air Force. MCO includes the maintenance of the fleet's ariframe, component and engines.



While operational support is still under the responsibility of the French Air Force, AFI KLM E&M will provide in-hangar industrial maintenance, engine engineering, and the end-to-end supply chain, including inventory management and the maintenance of the AWACS-specific information system which guarantees data exchange data confidentiality. The MCO part of the contract will be supervised by the SIMMAD (a special MCO unit for France's defense aviation equipment).



A key part of this contract is an AWACS cockpit upgrade. Commissioned in the early 1990s, the aircraft will undergo a complete refurbishment of its avionics, including the redesign of its autopilot and inertial navigation system.



To ensure this work is carried out under optimum conditions, AFI KLM E&M has selected Boeing Defense, Space & Security as a major partner in this contract. Boeing has already carried out a similar upgrade for both the US Air Force and NATO. Under the present partnership, AFI KLM E&M will provide project management for the upgrade while Boeing will be responsible for the certification, as it is already qualified for this type certificate.



This is not the first joint operation by AFI KLM E&M and Boeing Defense, Space & Security on an AWACS product. In recent years, AFI KLM E&M has worked with the U.S. company on a major Mid Life Upgrade (MLU) operation in a contract with the US Air Force.



Ensuring maximum availability



Commenting on the DGA's choice, Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President AIR FRANCE KLM Engineering & Maintenance, said: "We are very proud to have won this contract and we are deeply committed to providing the best possible service to the DGA and to our final customer, the French Air Force, which has been a long-time partner. We will use all our MCO skills to ensure full fleet availability for our customer."



-ends-

