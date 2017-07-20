CFM Expands its Footprint in Russia

(Source: CFM International; issued July 20, 2017)

MOSCOW, Russia --- CFM International continues to maintain a strong leadership position within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with CFM56 and LEAP engines in service or on order to power more than 490 single-aisle Airbus and Boeing aircraft for 29 operators throughout the region.



"We have been building great relationships with the airlines in the region for nearly 20 years, since the first engines were delivered to Aeroflot in 1998," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "Today, there are more CFM engines in the CIS than those produced by any other Western engine manufacturer and we look forward to seeing this fleet continue to grow along with the bonds we have formed."



In June, VEB Leasing became the launch customer in Russia for CFM's advanced LEAP-1A engine with an order for 40 LEAP-1A engines to power Airbus A320neo aircraft. The leasing company also ordered 44 LEAP-1B engines for new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.



The LEAP product line has had a successful entry into service with the LEAP-1A beginning commercial operations with Pegasus in August 2016 and the LEAP-1B with Malindo in May 2017. There are about 80 LEAP-powered airplanes currently in service with 18 operators.



Since the first CFM56 engines were delivered in the CIS, the overall fleet has steadily grown to today's total of 794 engines. Aeroflot has the largest fleet in Russia, operating nearly 200 CFM-powered aircraft. This fleet continues to maintain the industry-leading reliability that is the hallmark of the CFM56 product line.



In addition to its very important customer base, CFM also sources several million dollars in parts for both its CFM56 and LEAP product lines from Russia's VolgAero, and VSMPO. This is part of CFM's strategy to continually develop long-term relationships within the Russian aerospace industry.





CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, produces the best-selling commercial product lines in aviation history. To date, the company has delivered more than 31,000 CFM56 engines to more than 570 airlines around the globe and has logged orders and commitments for more than 14,000 LEAP engines.



