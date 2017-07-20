NATO Releases the Resource Policy and Planning Board’s 2016 Annual Report

(Source: North Atlantic Treaty Organization; issued July 20, 2017)

NATO’s Resource Policy and Planning Board (RPPB) published its 2016 Annual Report on Thursday (20 July 2017). The RPPB is a subsidiary body of the North Atlantic Council and has a lead policy and planning role in all NATO military common funded resource areas.The Annual Report analyses how NATO’s common-funded resources support approved Alliance objectives and priorities; assesses the performance of military common funding; and reviews the financial situation of the NATO Security Investment Programme and the Civil and Military Budgets.The release of the 2016 report upholds the commitment made by NATO Heads of States and Government at the Wales Summit in 2014 to enhance NATO financial transparency and accountability. NATO is committed to greater transparency and accountability and recognises the importance of providing insight into how the organisation manages, spends and reports on the use of taxpayer money.-ends-