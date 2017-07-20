Leonardo DRS Receives $53 Million in U.S. Army Orders for Next-Generation Combat Computing Upgrades

(Source: Leonardo DRS Inc.; issued July 20, 2017)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has received more than $53 million in orders in 2017 to provide the U.S. Army with its next-generation combat computing systems, called the Mounted Family of Computer Systems, or MFoCS.



The orders, part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, were received from the Army’s Mission Command Program Office. Leonardo DRS is performing the work in its Melbourne, Florida facility.



“MFoCS is the most advanced family of ultra-rugged computers and display systems engineered for military application and it can be installed on every tactical platform variant in use by all of the services,” said Jerry Hathaway, vice president and general manager of DRS Land Electronics business. “Leonardo DRS is proud to provide these next-generation systems for our warfighters to ensure they have one more tool that will give them the edge on the battlefield,” Hathaway said.



MFoCS systems are being installed in ground combat and tactical vehicles to provide modular computing capabilities for the U.S Army and other services, giving warfighters the next-generation of computing and display technology with faster processing performance. This enables support for simultaneous applications as well as the integration of additional sensors and communications networks. MFoCS provides rugged tactical computers that meet severe platform environmental requirements while reducing Army and Marine Corps fielding and sustainment costs.



The contract provides for an indefinite quantity of dismountable tablets, processor units, docking stations, interconnecting cables, and three sizes of ruggedized sunlight-readable touch-screen display units.



MFoCS was developed and produced based on knowledge and experience gained through over 18 years of delivering mission critical computing components for such programs as FBCB2, JBC-P, BFT, MTS Logistics as well as the UK Army Bowman program.



MFoCS units are also being installed on military aircraft, tactical operations centers, Army watercraft, and naval vessels.



