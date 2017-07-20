H215 in Action During China Demo Tour

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued July 20, 2017)

The H215 wraps up its two-week demo tour in China. The heavy twin is the latest member of the Super Puma helicopter family and known for its multi-mission and long-range capabilities. The demo tour included flights in Zhuhai, Shenzhen and Lijiang, covering more than 2,000 km across China and demonstrated its capabilities for firefighting, power line missions, law enforcement, and passenger transportation as well as its excellent performance in high and hot conditions.



The tour was kicked off with a first stop on July 3rd in Zhuhai on the southern coast of China. On July 5th, the H215 touched down for its second stop in Shenzen to demonstrate for 100 customers its versatility and performance.



For the final stop, some 200 customers and journalists gathered in the ancient town of Linjiang in south-west China to witness the H215 in flight and attend a customer symposium. The H215 showcased its mission capabilities with a firefighting helicopter bucket demonstration, as the Baisha Airport is the base for the South Station of State Forestry Administration China.



