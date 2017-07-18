Ukroboronprom Increased Weapons Exports by 25%

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued July 18, 2017)

The State Concern “UkrOboronProm” (UOP) managed to increase its production capacity, ensuring 100% fulfillment of the state defense order and exports increase. This was reported by UOP Deputy Director General for Development Artur Kheruvymov at the meeting with the military attaches in the Kherson regional state administration.



“Over the past year we increased exports by 25% – from $570 million up to $770 million. At the same time, we fully comply with internal orders, providing domestic armed forces with everything necessary”, – said Artur Kheruvymov.



He added that this result was achieved due to systematic work in international markets and cooperation with international partners.



Ukrainian defense industry is developing and integrating into the global defense and security sector, and the vector of reforms for NATO integration is irreversible. UOP enterprises-participants are actively moving to international working standards – Quality control system ISO 9001 is already working at 70% of UOP enterprises and quality assurance AQAP (Allied Quality Assurance Publications) 2000 series – is being implemented.



This is stated in the UOP results, published in 2016. 40 UOP enterprises-participants have access to NATO Master Catalogue of References for Logistics. This tool will allow domestic enterprises of the defense sector entering the international market of armaments and keep implementing import substitution program.



Working with NATO Master Catalogue helped UKROBORONPROM to quickly find European suppliers, replacing the Russian ones.



-ends-

