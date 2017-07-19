F-35A, F-35B Integrate At Red Flag

(Source: US Air Force; issued July 20, 2017)

US Air Force F-35A and Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II taxi at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., where they simultaneously participated for the first time in a Red Flag exercise. (USAF photo)

NELLIS AFB, NV. --- The 33rd Fighter Wing and Marine Attack Squadron 221 are participating in the first combat exercise with Air Force F-35As and Marine Corps F-35Bs operating simultaneously during Red Flag 17-3, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.



Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States, its allies, and coalition partners. More than 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel participate in the exercise an average four times each year.



The exercise was originally developed to provide pilots with critical experience in combat situations in a manner that can’t be replicated at most home stations. This training in turn improves pilot’s percentage of survivability during real-world combat operations.



“We are trying to create combat realism for these pilots,” said U.S Air Force Col. Ryan Suttlemyre, Red Flag Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander and 33rd Operations Group commander. “Normal missions at home are between six to eight aircraft on both the blue and red sides. Here, we have somewhere between 60 to 80 aircraft on the blue side and 30 to 40 on the red side. They also have 10 to 15 times the number of surface-to-air threat emitters that we have at Eglin Air Force Base.”



During this U.S. only installment of Red Flag, the Air Force and Marine Corps validated F-35 joint Tactics, Training and Procedures, through mission integration with one another.



“It's been an awesome experience integrating with everyone but especially the F-35A in particular,” said Maj. Brett Abbamonte, Marine Attack Squadron 211 F-35B pilot. “The ability to see the overall situational awareness and capabilities that the F-35 brings to this joint fight with all these assets is eye opening to us as F-35 pilots and pilots of other aircraft platforms.”



From the first combat sortie on, the commonality between each branch’s pilots was clear as they were able to predict one another's actions and movements.



“We are executing the same tactics and we are talking the same language which is a force multiplier between the two services,” Abbamonte said.



"They flowed where we expected them to flow and called kills where we expected them to call kills," said Lt. Col. Matthew Vickers, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A pilot. "Everything was going to plan. That was the first validation and it's been more of the same (since then)."



The interoperability between the branches stretches past the battlefield to mission planning.



“With the A to B similarities, I can walk into mission planning, know what they have to offer and they know what I have to offer, so we can build our tactics,” Vickers said. “Even though we may be executing different roles, if I need their help, they can swing immediately without having to explain any aircraft or capability differences.”



In the past, when the branches would fly together in a strike package using different aircraft, communications barriers existed between the services, creating limitations. With these consolidated guidelines, those issues are minimized if not eliminated.



“I flew F-18s prior, so every time we flew with an Air Force unit, the communications and tactics would be a little bit different; we've erased that and it's a really good thing,” Abbamonte said.



Together the Marine Corps and Air Force displayed the F-35’s wide range of abilities through the completion of multiple mission requirements presented to them.



“We've executed a myriad of different roles including suppression of enemy defenses, attack operations and defensive counter air. So we are testing the capabilities of the aircraft in several different mission sets,” Vickers said.



Participation in exercises like Red Flag is important across the enterprise because integration opportunities are limited without them.



“We need to (continue establishing) our commonality and tactics so that we can trust that everyone is bringing to the fight is what we expect,” Vickers said.



“We don't have enough opportunities to integrate which is why it is so important to be a part of exercises like Red Flag,” Suttlemyre said.



That continued integration is crucial as the F-35 enterprise approaches Full Operational Capability. Currently, some of the aircraft’s systems only communicate amongst their own variant. As new sustainment blocks are created to upgrade the platform, those restrictions will also be erased.



(ends)



F-22 Raptors Join Full-Spectrum Red Flag Readiness Exercise

(Source: US Air Force; issued July 20, 2017)

NELLIS AFB, Nev. --- F-22 Raptor fighter jets from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, have joined combat air forces from across the nation for the joint, full-spectrum readiness exercise Red Flag 17-3.



Ten F-22s from the 95th Fighter Squadron are joining the exercise alongside Marine Corps F-35B and Air Force F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighters. This is a first in Red Flag history that both variants of F-35 will take part in the exercise, officials said. The F-35B is the short-takeoff and vertical-landing version of the jet, and the F-35A has conventional takeoff and landing capabilities.



Other aircraft such as B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit bombers, E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters and more will also be featured and will each play an important role in the exercise theater, officials said.



The F-22 is designed to project air dominance rapidly and at great distances.



"We're primarily an escort role," said Air Force Capt. Brady Amack, 95th Fighter Squadron pilot. "We integrate with other aircraft, whether they're fourth or fifth generation, and ensure they're able to execute their mission. The amount of experience we get is huge. There is no other area, really, where we can train with so many different types of aircraft in such a large area."



Higher Level of Training



By gathering these diverse units together, the exercise facilitates readiness training on a higher level, as each unit rings specific expertise and talents to the table, officials said. Red Flag teaches them to work together as they would in the field, possibly for the first time, before facing an actual threat, they added.



Red Flag 17-3 is exclusively reserved for U.S. military forces, which allows for specific training when coordinating fifth-generation assets, exercise officials noted, adding that Tyndall's Raptors will be able to learn from working with both F-35 units taking part.



Both aircrafts' stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, communication and sensory capabilities help augment the capabilities of the other aircraft, Amack said.



"Working with the F-35s brings a different skill set to the fifth-generation world," he added. "Having a more diverse group of low-observable assets has allowed us to do great things."



The mission of the Red Flag exercise overall is to maximize the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a realistic training environment and a preflight and post-flight training forum that encourages a free exchange of ideas. The 95th Fighter Squadron benefits by learning how to completely integrate into multi-aircraft units and gaining experience from intense sorties, officials said.



"Since Red Flag 17-3, in particular, is U.S. only, we get to take the opportunity to take things to the next level," said Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Sadler, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. "This Red Flag alone gives us our singular largest fifth-generation footprint, which allows us to learn as we continue to build new ideas. As we look to be innovative and solve problems, we'll only increase our readiness by getting smarter as a force and as joint warfighters."



(ends)









Red Flag 17-3: The Role of the Raptor

(Source: US Air Force; issued July 19, 2017)

NELLIS AFB, NV. --- F-22 Raptors from Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., have joined combat air forces from across the nation for the joint, full-spectrum readiness exercise, Red Flag 17-3.



Ten F-22 Raptors from the 95th Fighter Squadron are joining the exercise alongside Marine F-35Bs and Air Force F-35As. This is a first in Red Flag history that both variants of F-35 will take part in the exercise. Other aircraft such as B-1 Lancers, B-2 Spirits, E-3 Sentry’s, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and more will also be featured and will each play an important role in the exercise theater.



According to the F-22 fact sheet on Af.mil, the Raptor is a critical component of the Global Strike Force and is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances.



“We’re primarily an escort role,” said Capt. Brady Amack, 95th FS pilot. “We integrate with other aircraft, whether they’re 4th or 5th generation, and ensure they’re able to execute their mission. The amount of experience we get is huge. There is no other area, really, where we can train with so many different types of aircraft in such a large area.”



By gathering these diverse units together, the exercise facilitates readiness training on a higher level. Each unit involved brings their specific expertise and talents to the table. Red Flag teaches them to work together as they would in the field, possibly for the first time, before facing an actual threat.



Red Flag 17-3 is exclusively reserved for U.S. military forces, which allows for specific training when coordinating 5th generation assets. Tyndall’s Raptors will be able to learn from working with both the F-35 units taking part.



Both aircraft’s stealth capabilities, advanced avionics, communication and sensory capabilities help augment the capabilities of the other aircraft.



“Working with the F-35s brings a different skillset to the 5th generation world,” said Amack. “Having a more diverse group of low-observable assets has allowed us to do great things.”



The mission of the Red Flag exercise overall is to maximize the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a realistic training environment and a pre-flight and post-flight training forum that encourages a free exchange of ideas. Tyndall’s 95th FS benefits from having a role in this exercise by learning how to completely integrate into multi-aircraft units and gaining experience from intense sorties.



“Since Red Flag 17-3 in particular is U.S. only, we get to take the opportunity to take things to the next level,” said Lt. Col. Mark Sadler, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “This Red Flag alone gives us our singular largest 5th generation foot print, which allows us to learn as we continue to build new ideas. As we look to be innovative and solve problems, we’ll only increase our readiness by getting smarter as a force and as joint warfighters.”



-ends-

