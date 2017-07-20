Aero Launched Production of the First L-39NGs

(Source: Aero Vodochody Aerospace; issued July 20, 2017)

A computer-generated image of the L-39NG, the jet trainer that Aero hopes will renew the success of its predecessor, which is now due for replacement in most of its operator countries. (Aero image)

In recent weeks, the production of new parts for L-39NG aircraft, the new generation of the legendary Albatros, has been fully launched in Aero Vodochody.



The key project of Aero Vodochody and its partner Omnipol, has thus entered the next phase. The largest Czech aircraft manufacturer plans to produce the total of four L-39NGs at this stage – three prototypes and one pre-serial aircraft.



The first complete L-39NG aircraft with a new certification should be ready at the end of 2019 and the first customer deliveries can then begin in 2020. "All around the world, there are still about 60 users of L-39 aircraft and about 600 of L-39s are still in operation. These older aircraft will need to be gradually replaced by the new ones, so we believe the new generation of L-39 has a great potential to succeed in the market," said the President of Aero, Giuseppe Giordo.



The new generation of the aircraft maintains the best features of its predecessor - low operation cost, high reliability, easy logistics and great flying capabilities - and those characteristics combines with modern avionics, newly developed engine from Williams International and many other enhancements. There are about 800 new parts of L-39NG currently in the production; further 800 parts are taken from the original Albatros.



Out of the four aircraft built during this production phase, the first one will serve as a flight prototype, two are designed for structural and fatigue tests, and the fourth one should be delivered to the first customer. "We are currently intensively negotiating with potential customers. A number of countries of the existing L-39 users has shown serious interest, as well as other countries that in the upcoming years expect the necessary generational replacement of their training jet air squadron," added the President of Aero, Giuseppe Giordo.





The L-39NG aircraft is a modern and effective trainer designed as a unified, comprehensive training system for modern air forces. The L-39NG is based on the aerodynamic concept of the current L-39, but utilizes the latest technologies and equipment. Power is provided by the highly modern FJ44-4M engine supplied with the TAP Blue engine support service to ensure unprecedented airworthiness and predictable maintenance costs.



The aircraft's avionics are prepared to train future pilots of 4th and 5th generation aircraft and can be tailored to the customer's requirements to a great extent. The L-39NG is equipped with five mounting points for weapons. The aircraft also features a broad range of simulation technologies, including the integration into high-tech tactical simulation centers with the goal of increasing training efficiency. The strategic partner in the L-39NG project is company Omnipol that contributes 50% financially to the aircraft’s development.





Aero Vodochody Aerospace a.s. focuses on the design and manufacturing of military and civil aircraft and is the largest aviation manufacturer in the Czech Republic and one of the oldest aerospace companies worldwide. In the field of military aircraft, Aero has been a reliable long-term partner to many of the world's air forces and it has a strong position on the market of military training and light combat aircraft.



With a huge existing fleet of L-39 and with a brand new aircraft, L-39NG, Aero is positioning itself as a leader in the jet training market. In the field of civil aviation, Aero partners with many of the world's largest manufacturers in a diverse range of projects.



More recently, Aero became a full partner in several risk-sharing programs, taking responsibility not only for the production of structures but also for development.



-ends-

