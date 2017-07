Electromagnetic Railgun Multi-Shot Salvos Firing Tests

(Source: Office of Naval Research; issued July 19, 2017)

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) demonstrates the Navy's electromagnetic railgun initial rep-rate fires of multi-shot salvos at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.



The revolutionary railgun relies on a massive electrical pulse, rather than gunpowder or other chemical propellants, to launch projectiles at distances over 100 nautical miles – and at speeds that exceed Mach 6.









