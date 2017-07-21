USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Completes Final Contract Trials

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued July 21, 2017)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --- USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) returned to Naval Base San Diego on 21 July 2017 after having successfully completed Final Contract Trials (FCT).



The USS John P. Murtha was commissioned October 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and arrived at her San Diego homeport November 2016 to commence her Post Delivery Test & Trials period. The Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey conducts FCT as a final in-depth examination of a newly constructed ship to ensure it meets Navy standards and requirements.



"USS John P. Murtha and her crew have proven with every test that she is capable and ready for deployment," said Capt. Brian Metcalf, LPD 17 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "LPD 26 is the 10th ship in the San Antonio class to join the fleet. With this ship the U.S. Navy gains another versatile platform that will be utilized in a variety of missions."



The FCT tests and trials were demonstrated over a five day period and consisted of both in-port and at-sea evaluations. During the at-sea phase, the crew demonstrated full power runs, self-defense detect-to-engage exercises, evaluations of key combat and communications systems, rapid ballast/de-ballast operations, steering checks, and anchor handling demonstrations to certify the readiness of all systems for operational tasking.



LPD 17 class amphibious transport dock ships transport and deploy the necessary combat and support elements of Marine Expeditionary Units and Brigades. The ship will carry troops and have the capability to transport and debark air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (MV-22). These ships will support amphibious assault, special operations and expeditionary warfare missions through the first half of the 21st century.



Two additional San Antonio class ships, Portland (LPD 27) and Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), are currently under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi The Navy awarded a contract to HII for long lead time material and advance procurement in support of LPD 29 in June 2017.



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.



(ends)



Future USS Ralph Johnson Successfully Completes Builder's Trials

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued July 21, 2017)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- The future USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) successfully completed builder's trials on July 20 after spending four days underway in the Gulf of Mexico.



Builder's trials consist of a series of in-port and at-sea demonstrations that allow the shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), and the Navy to assess the ship's systems and its readiness for delivery. While underway, DDG 114 successfully demonstrated full power runs, self-defense detect-to-engage exercises, steering checks, boat handling, and anchoring.



"We're extremely proud that this is the second ship we've taken to sea from Huntington Ingalls since the program's restart, and in both instances, builder's trials performance has been very successful," said Capt. Casey Moton, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "With a rigorous trial behind us, we're a step closer to delivering another tremendous capability to the fleet."



The DDG 51 class ships currently being constructed are Aegis Baseline 9 Integrated Air and Missile Defense destroyers with increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare and ballistic missile defense threats. The Aegis Combat System will enable DDG 114 to link radars with other ships and aircraft to provide a composite picture of the battle space. When operational, DDG 114 and her sister ships will serve as integral players in global maritime security.



The future USS Ralph Johnson will return to sea to conduct acceptance trials with the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey. During acceptance trials, all systems and gears will be inspected and evaluated to ensure quality and operational readiness prior to the Navy accepting delivery.



HII is currently in production on future destroyers Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Petersen Jr (DDG 121) and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), and under contract for one additional ship awarded as part of the five-ship multi-year procurement for fiscal years 2013-2017. Ralph Johnson is the 30th Arleigh Burke class destroyer constructed by HII.



As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and boats and craft.



-ends-

