Prototype of the LEGUAN Assault Bridge Arrives as Scheduled

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued July 24, 2017)

The verification and training demonstrator for the new LEGUAN bridging system was delivered to the Engineers Training Center in Ingolstadt by its manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (KMW) according to schedule and introduced into the Bundeswehr.



Training and testing to demonstrate the equipment’s safety and readiness for operation can now begin.



The competent BAAINBw project authority and the authorized representation of the German army jointly commissioned the bridging system and, for the time being, introduced it into the defense fleet for the purpose of verification trials.



As the materiel is intended for use within the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in 2019, the MLC 80 LEGUAN assault bridge project is right on schedule. The tactical verification phase at Ingolstadt is the next step and is scheduled for fall 2017.



