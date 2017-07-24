BAE Systems Expands Teaming in Italy for Highly Mobile Armored Vehicles

BAE Systems has signed an agreement with the Goriziane Group SpA, an Italian company that specializes in the engineering and maintenance of vehicles and other heavy equipment, to support the BvS10, the latest generation of highly mobile and widely used armored vehicles.



The agreement significantly builds on BAE Systems’ current relationship with Goriziane Group in support of the BV206, and calls for joint marketing and sales of the BvS10. The BvS10 is combat proven and designed to operate in difficult terrain while offering fully amphibious capability for littoral operations, making it capable of accessing some of the world’s most remote regions. The BvS10 is in service with an ever-increasing number of European Union and NATO countries.



“Our new, extended agreement with Goriziane Group further demonstrates BAE Systems’ commitment to work closely with industries in the countries we do business in to support government programs and local economies,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE Systems Hagglunds, which produces the BvS10, as well the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. “Goriziane Group’s excellent record of producing high quality work has made it a trusted partner for years.”



The BvS10 is the successor to the legacy BV206 all-terrain vehicle. More than 11,000 BV206s have operated in more than 40 countries over the last few decades. The Italian military is one of the largest users of the BV206 and BV206S vehicles. Leveraging the BV206’s venerable design, the BvS10 offers improved mobility, better soldier protection, and lower life-cycle costs, leaving it well suited for the Italian Armed Forces’ mission profile.



“We are pleased with the latest agreement with BAE Systems and see tremendous potential for the BvS10 in Italy, and we will continue to perform the services we provide at the highest possible level,” said Massimo Zanin, president of Goriziane Group.



Countries under contract to receive or are already operating the BvS10 include Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



