FREMM Martinengo: First Sea Going

(Source: OCCAR; issued July 24, 2017)

The Italian FREMM frigate “Federico Martinengo” had its first sea going in the Gulf of La Spezia on 18th July 2017. It is the 7th Italian FREMM frigate, and the third in General Purpose configuration; the remaining three ships are under construction.



This objective marks another important step towards the delivery of the ship to the Italian Navy, which will take place in April 2018. During the first sea going several systems installed onboard have been set up and tested successfully: some of them are newly developed equipment such as the new solid-state Surface Search Radar and the new Conformal Array IFF.



According to the current plans, “Martinengo” will complete the sea trials by the end of 2017.



-ends-



