Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $119,651,946 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-09-C-6247) to exercise an option for engineering services and support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging Systems program.



The Integrated Submarine Imaging System provides visual and other capabilities for Navy submarines.



Services will include design, development, testing, reverse engineering, technology insertion/refreshment, engineering services, field engineering services and system support.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (50 percent); Syracuse, New York (25 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (15 percent); Northampton, Massachusetts (5 percent); Arlington, Virginia (2 percent); Fairfax, Virginia (2 percent); and Newport, Rhode Island (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2018.



Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $27,924,393 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



