Production of ALQ-99 Jammer Wrapping Up, But Sizable O&M Support Expected

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 25, 2017)

by C. Zachary Hofer

Production of Harris Corp’s ALQ-99 airborne tactical jammer is expected to end in 2018, following the production of 34 units from 2017 through 2018. The ALQ-99 will be superseded by the Next Generation Jammer (NGJ), which will enter U.S. service in 2020.



However, even with production ending, so long as the ALQ-99 remains in use, it will receive O&M support. Those nations that operate the ALQ-99 consider it to be a valuable EW tool, and will provide enough funding to keep the extant systems relevant and fully functional.



O&M funding is expected to last at least through the mid-to-late 2020s. From 2017 through 2026, the ALQ-99s in service with the U.S. and Australian militaries are projected to be bolstered by nearly $558 million in funding.



