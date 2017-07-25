Finnish and Italian Defence Ministries Signed Framework Agreement on COSMO-SkyMed Cooperation

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued July 25, 2017)

The Finnish and Italian Ministries of Defence have signed a framework agreement on starting cooperation relating to the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation radar imaging satellite system.



The agreement was signed by Jukka Juusti, Permanent Secretary at the Finish Ministry of Defence, and Gen. Carlo Magrassi, Secretary General of Defence of the Italian Ministry of Defence.



The agreement provides guidelines for the use of the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation system and on ways to promote the project. The aim is also to advance cooperation in the defence materiel area between the Finnish and Italian defence administrations.



The countries have cooperated in connection with the first-generation version of a corresponding imaging system and the signed agreement is to provide arrangements for the use of the new and updated version.



There will separate project agreements relating to technical and commercial details.



-ends-

