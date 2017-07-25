Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 25, 2017)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded $19,611,424 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N6833517F0079 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-16-G-0046) in support of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.



This order provides for the procurement of five ScanEagle Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs), spares, support equipment, field service representatives, operators to provide technical services, site surveys, site activations teams, and program management to sustain and operate the ScanEagle UASs within Afghanistan.



Work will be performed in Afghanistan (95 percent); and Bingen, Washington (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018.



Afghan Security Forces funding in the amount of $19,611,424 is being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

