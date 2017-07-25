Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 25, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded an $86,499,999 contract modification (P00002) for long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM) Lot 1 production.



The contractor will provide 23 LRASM missiles.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 29, 2019. The award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-17-C-0037).



-ends-

