Luik: Military Defence Increasingly Dependent Upon Functioning Cyber Defence

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued July 26, 2017)

According to Minister of Defence Jüri Luik, the dependence of military defence on information technology is growing, which is why a greater contribution to cyber defence is also required within the sector.



At his meeting with European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen, Luik discussed the future of defence developments and cooperation in the European Union.



Katainen and Luik noted that the development of Europe’s military defence must create modern solutions, and cyber defence is one of the fields in which conditions must be created to promote their emergence.



Estonia is also guided by this in developing the European Defence Fund during its presidency of the European Union.



‘When it comes to developing European cyber defence, support must be given to ideas that steer Member States and their enterprises towards greater cooperation. These types of projects should also be supported by the European Defence Fund’, said Luik.



The Minister of Defence will be meeting this week in Brussels with Elżbieta Bieńkowska, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs; General Mikhail Kostarakos, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee; Julian King, Commissioner for the Security Union; and Jorge Domecq, Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency.



The purpose of the meetings is to more precisely fill the European Union’s defence cooperation initiatives and to harmonise expectations for the future of military cooperation in the European Union.



