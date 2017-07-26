AW119Kx Helicopter to Provide Surveillance, Monitoring for New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police

(Source: Leonardo; issued July 26, 2017)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that the AW119Kx helicopter has been selected by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police for operations in support of water supply protection. Delivery of the aircraft is expected in 2018.



As the largest single source water supply in the United States, the New York City water supply system is protected by ground and air to prevent terrorism, pollution and crime.



The AW119Kx selected by the Department of Environmental Protection is fully customized and features searchlight, FLIR, external loudspeakers, rappelling and cargo hooks, expanded fuel system, a foldable stretcher, and high visibility crew doors on both sides of the aircraft. The aircraft also includes provisions for a Bambi Bucket to be used for firefighting operations.



This order expands the presence of the AW119Kx in law enforcement and public utility missions around the world, allowing operators to take advantage of a reconfigurable cabin that meets the most demanding requirements.



