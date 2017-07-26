Brazilian Air Force C-295 Visits Royal Canadian Air Force Wings Across Canada

(Source: Royal Canadian Air Force; issued July 26, 2017)

Member of Parliament for the Bay of Quinte, Neil R. Ellis welcomed a Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira) C-295 aircraft and crew to 8 Wing Trenton, Ontario today on behalf of the Minister of National Defence. The Brazilian aircrew visited three Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Wings while in Canada, stopping at 19 Wing Comox, British Columbia and 17 Wing Winnipeg, Manitoba, in addition to Trenton.



The Brazilian Air Force is in the process of receiving the C-295 aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space. This aircraft has a similar configuration to the C-295W that will replace the RCAF’s six CC-115 Buffalos and legacy CC-130H Hercules.



This visit is therefore not only an opportunity for the Brazilian aircrew to train on their new aircraft, but also a chance to showcase the C-295’s performance and capabilities to future users in the RCAF search and rescue community as well as local stakeholders.



“Search and rescue operations are a core mission of the Canadian Armed Forces, outlined in our new defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged. We are committed to ensuring that the women and men who serve Canada have the equipment and training they need in order to fulfill these key missions. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to welcome the Brazilian Air Force to Canada. We appreciate this opportunity to introduce Canadians to the C-295 and look forward to the delivery of our own C-295Ws in the years to come,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Defence Minister.



“We thank our friends in the Brazilian Air Force who are in the early stages of receiving their own C-295s for coordinating some of their training activities to take them through Canada. This will enable our members and stakeholders to get a first-hand look at this impressive aircraft that will undoubtedly help save many lives in the decades to come,” said Lt Gen Michael Hood, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force.



Quick Facts



--Steel cutting of Canada’s C-295W aircraft began in June, and first delivery is expected in late 2019.



--The planned visit schedule was:

**July 24, 19 Wing Comox, British Columbia

**July 25, 17 Wing Winnipeg, Manitoba

**July 26, 8 Wing Trenton, Ontario



-- The C-295 crew includes members of the Brazilian Air Force undergoing familiarization training, Airbus pilots who are supporting their training, and select members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue Aircraft Replacement Project Management Office.



--The scheduled visit locations will be among the future homes of the new C-295W Fixed-Wing SAR aircraft. Unfortunately, the time available for the visit to Canada precludes visiting 14 Wing Greenwood. This visit affords currently serving members of the search and rescue team, including aircrew and maintenance technicians, the chance to see and ask questions about the new aircraft.



--The visit is being organized in part by Airbus Defence and Space as a means to introduce the RCAF SAR community to the Fixed Wing SAR aircraft. Staff will also be on hand to provide personnel with an update on the progress of the procurement of the C-295W for use in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).



--The primary SAR responsibility of the CAF is the provision of aeronautical SAR and the coordination of the aeronautical and maritime SAR system. The RCAF provides both rotary and fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft as well as specialized SAR personnel to achieve this mission.



**CAF resources may also assist in Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) efforts, medical evacuations and other humanitarian incidents if requested by the responsible provincial/territorial or municipal authority. The Canadian Rangers, Reserve Force members of the CAF, regularly aid in GSAR upon request in sparsely settled regions of the country.



--In Brazilian service, the C295 is known as the C-105 Amazonas.



-ends-v

