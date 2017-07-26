New Machine Guns for Canadian Armed Forces

(Source: Canadian Army; issued July 26, 2017)

The Government of Canada is committed to providing the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces with the equipment and training they need to do their jobs. To support this commitment, the Government of Canada will purchase 1148 new C6A1 FLEX General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) from Colt Canada, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced today.



The current C6 machine guns were procured over 30 years ago. Some have been removed from service due to wear and tear and others are reaching the end of their service life. This purchase will provide the Canadian Armed Forces with a modern and reliable weapon to support training and operations.



The new C6A1 FLEX (flexible) is designed to be carried by soldiers or attached to vehicles such as the new Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle. The new machine gun will feature a durable polymer butt stock instead of the current wooden style. Additionally, soldiers will be able to attach pointing devices and optical sighting systems to the new weapon to help increase their operational effectiveness.



The contract with Colt Canada will result in approximately 13 new jobs and contribute to maintaining approximately 100 jobs at the company.



This procurement aligns with the commitment under Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, to modernize, renew and restore Canada’s military by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in operations. As outlined in Strong, Secure, Engaged, such investments will improve the Canadian Army’s operational capability, and will help provide an advantage over potential adversaries.



“The Government of Canada is committed to providing the Canadian Armed Forces with the modern equipment they need to successfully carry out operations at home and abroad. This purchase will replace equipment that was procured over 30 years ago and will ensure that the CAF are properly equipped and continue to be ready for operations,” said Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan.



Quick Facts



--First deliveries of the new C6 is anticipated for September 2018 with final deliveries anticipated for June 2019.



--The value of the contract is $32.1 million (taxes included).



--The contract was awarded under the Munitions Supply Program administered by Public Services and Procurement Canada.



--The procurement includes related equipment such as a cleaning and repair kit, spare parts, and sling to carry the weapon.



-ends-

