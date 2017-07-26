Russian Defence Ministry Board Session Took Place in Moscow

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 26, 2017)

Russian Defence Ministry Board session took place in Moscow under the leadership of General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Leadership of the Armed Forces, representatives of the state power bodies and public organizations took part in the session.



The session participants discussed implementation of the Southern MD and Airborne troops activity plan for 2020 as well as issues of preparation for the International Army Games 2017.



According to General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, security of the Russian Federation in the South-Western strategic direction is one of the priority tasks of the Russian Armed Forces.



“Our activities aimed to stabilize situation in Middle East and preserving peace in the Caucasian region are assessed by some countries as a threat to their national and coalitional interests,” said the Russian Defence Minister.



The head of the Russian military department noted that some countries do not leave attempts to use military force to achieve geopolitical aims and build up military presence near the Russian borders while taking efforts to block participation of Russia in settling global and regional problems.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu also added that 16 United States and Great Britain aircraft had been deployed in Romania since April. The United States of America have conducted more than 130 reconnaissance flights near southern borders of the Russian Federation.



Moreover, the Sabre Guardian 2017 large-scale exercise held on the western coast of the Black Sea finished several days ago. More than 25,000 service members from 22 countries participated in the exercise.



According to the Defence Minister, Russia has to take symmetrical actions aimed to neutralize threats for national security, to hold strategic deterrence activities, and increase combat capabilities of the Southern MD. Formation of the combined-arms army this March became one of the important tasks in this direction.



Moreover, four military police battalions have been formed. They are performing assigned tasks in de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic.



Within last half of the year, troops of the Southern MD have received more than 600 pieces of armament and military hardware. Combat training of the personnel has been improved. The Southern MD held more than 1,500 exercises, combat firings, and sessions.



Turning to the issue of implementation of activity plan of the Russian Airborne troops for 2020, the head of the military department noted that the Airborne troops played an important role in neutralizing military treats to the Russian Federation.



According to the Minister of Defence, special attention is paid to developing of composition, increasing of combat capabilities, equipping with modern armament and military hardware, means of reconnaissance and electronic warfare.



“Jointly with Command of the Northern Fleet, training of Airborne servicemen for performing tasks in the Arctic zone is continued,” said General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Issues of preparation for the International Army Games 2017 was discussed as well.



“We invited more than 70 foreign states, 28 ones confirmed their participation in the event,” stated General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Nine countries of Asia and Africa will participate in the Games for the first time. About 160 teams will compete for the title of the best in 28 contests.



More than 800 pieces of armament and military hardware, including 200 foreign ones, will be involved in the Games.



Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus will host the Games.



According to the Minister of Defence, participation of foreign colleagues proves strengthening of friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between countries.



Opening ceremony of the International Army Games is taking place in the Patriot park on July 29.



-ends-

