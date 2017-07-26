MDHI to Feature the MD 6XX Concept Helicopter at 2017 Airborne Law Enforcement Association Annual Conference

(Source: MD Helicopters, Inc.; issued July 26, 2017)

MDHI’s new MD-6XX concept helicopter is based on a stretched Hughes 500 airframe, and is currently in proof-of-concept development for operations including scout attack and special operations, utility and VIP transport. (MDHI photo)

MESA, Ariz --- MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) announces its participation in the 2017 Airborne Law Enforcement Association (ALEA) Expo, July 26 – 28, 2017 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nevada. The MD Helicopters booth, #600, will feature the MD 6XX Concept helicopter custom-configured for execution of a range of law-enforcement missions.



“We are always excited and honored to attend ALEA as an affirmation of our support for and commitment to this country’s law enforcement community,” said Craig Kitchen, Chief Commercial Officer for MD Helicopters, “this year especially as we celebrate both our legacy of support for the law enforcement aviators and the future of law enforcement aviation in our MD 6XX Concept helicopter.”



The MD 6XX Concept Helicopter will offer next generation technology and true multi-mission capability in a design that is underpinned by the performance, value and exceptional customer support that is inherent in the MD brand and is currently in proof-of-concept development for operations that range from law enforcement and EMS to scout attack/special operations, utility and VIP transport.



MDHI debuted the MD 6XX Concept Aircraft at the 2017 Helicopter Association International conference configured with a certified single-patient EMS/Air Medical interior from Air Ambulance Technology.



Law Enforcement Configuration



In addition to the core components and enhancements highlighted at its HAI Heli-Expo debut:

--Genesys Aerosystems IDU-680 all-glass primary displays

--Macro-Blue Tactical Displays featuring TekFusion Global, Inc.’s Mission Management System

--All-new Main Rotor Blades to deliver more efficient, more aerodynamic operation, reduced noise profile and better auto-rotation.

--4-Bladed Tail Rotor for enhanced performance and reduced noise signature.

--Extended Composite Boom

--Boosted flight controls, providing reduced pilot work-load.

--Digital 3-Axis Auto Pilot

--IFR Capability,



the MD 6XX Concept aircraft also features mission equipment specifically selected for effective execution of law enforcement missions including:

--FLIR Star SAFIRE 380-HDc single LRU EO/IR Imaging System

--Spectrolab Nightsun XP Searchlight

--LBATS by Robertson Fuel Systems

--Raptor Long Gun Mounting System



“Our company is committed to ensuring law enforcement and military tactical teams are provided versatile, durable and high-quality equipment that provides both security and ease of access to their firearms when required,” said Raptor President Nathan Wasankari. “Working with MD Helicopters to integrate our proven, modular, fast-access weapon mounting system into their law enforcement options package has been a seamless process. We look forward to ongoing collaborations and opportunities to reach new markets.”



MD Helicopters manufactures class-leading helicopters that offer agility, versatility, unparalleled safety and economic value. Operators worldwide turn to MD Helicopters for high-performance rotorcraft backed by a passion for service and support.



“Air Units play a critical role in keeping communities safe. They provide an invaluable force multiplication that” “We will forever stand strong with American law enforcement,” Kitchen concludes. “We have been dedicated to the airborne law enforcement community for more than 40 years now, and we look forward to serving and supporting this community for decades still to come.”



In addition to showcasing the MD 6XX concept aircraft, MDHI will also be celebrating:

--new aircraft sales specifically to law enforcement operators

--the growth of our E-to-F conversion program

--development milestones in the integration of all glass cockpits and MDHI’s full fleet of single and light twin-engine helicopters

--improving customer support performance and enhancements to the MyMD.aero customer support portal

--MDHI’s internal R&D and aircraft enhancement programs



