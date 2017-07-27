Russian Ultra-High Frequency Guns Are Now ‘The Real Thing,’ Developer Asserts

(Source: TASS; published July 27, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s electromagnetic guns are capable of burning electronic instruments and the weapons’ testing at laboratories of the radio-electronic concern KRET marches on unabated, an adviser to KRET’s First Deputy CEO Vladimir Mikheyev, has told TASS in an interview.



"Ultra-high frequency (UHF) weapons are a reality. Their laboratory tests continue non-stop. For instance, we may burn down some electronic device to see how much electromagnetic energy this will require," he said.



Mikheyev said other countries were testing such weapons, too, so KRET was also working on a system of protection from the enemy’s UHF weapons.



"Receiving devices may be equipped with filters blocking the incoming energy. The sensor will then receive only informative and other useful signals. These protection systems are to be computer-adjustable, which would prevent the enemy from identifying potential holes in the filters. We are conducting this type or research, too," he said.



The electromagnetic weapons are to be installed on a remote-controlled configuration of the sixth-generation fighter jet. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said last spring that work on such a drone was already in progress. KRET is developing on-board equipment for the sixth-generation jet and UHF weapons at its own initiative.



-ends-

