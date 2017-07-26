Norwegian Police Directorate Chooses AW169 As Their New Law Enforcement Helicopter

(Source: Leonardo; issued July 26, 2017)

Leonardo welcomes the decision by the Norwegian Police Directorate to choose the AW169 as their new law enforcement helicopter following a tender for their helicopter service modernization programme.



The contract, expected to be signed in August 2017, will include three aircraft, with an option for a further three units, and a 10-year maintenance package.



The new aircraft will enable the Norwegian Police to enhance their capabilities and readiness to counter various threats such as terrorism and other crimes, delivering greater range than the current helicopters in service and rapid response over shorter ranges from other bases when necessary.



The AW169s will perform a range of tasks including observation, surveillance, special operations team transport and airborne sniping, ensuring high versatility with quick and easy reconfiguration between roles. The specific layout of the Norwegian Police’s helicopters will allow the transport of six people plus crew.



