Following the Recent Announcement from the Government of Ukraine to Liquidate the Entity Antonov State Concern, We Would Like to Provide Clarity of This Legal Formality

(Source: Antonov; issued July 25, 2017)

Following the recent announcement from the Government of Ukraine to liquidate the entity Antonov State Concern, we would like to provide clarity of this legal formality.



Antonov State Concern consisted of three enterprises: Antonov State Company, Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Company (KSAMC) and State Enterprise Plant 410 of Civil Aviation.



In 2015, aiming to increase efficiency of the aircraft industry, the Government of Ukraine took the decision to pass these three separate enterprises (Antonov State Company, KSAMC and State Enterprise Plant 410 of Civil Aviation) under management of UKROBORONPROM State Concern. Thereafter Antonov State Concern has remained as a residual entity which is now being formally liquidated.



We would wish to assure you that Antonov State Company continues to do business as normal. It continues to provide the full spectrum of aircraft development – from pre−project scientific researches to construction, tests, certification, serial production and after−sale maintenance.



Antonov State Company’s production continues to be represented under Antonov brand and our unique and pioneering airline Antonov Airlines continues to be world leader in the heavy−lift air cargo market.



