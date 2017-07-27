First Integrated National CBRN Centre Now Operational In Kuwait

(Source: Saab; issued July 27, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has together with their Kuwaiti partner Bader Sultan & Bros, delivered the world’s first integrated national CBRN centre, which is now operational in Kuwait. The CBRN centre is yet another innovative solution from Saab. It is the first centre to cover a whole country with fixed and mobile CBRN sensors and units, whilst also providing a unique capability for simulated training.



During 2015, Saab delivered the AWR (Automatic Warning and Reporting) system for the Kuwait National Guard. AWR is a flexible, modular and future-proof solution for the detection, identification, warning, monitoring and reporting of CBRN hazards. The system can be operated from fixed locations and carried by personnel or mounted on vehicles. It helps the operator to make fast and accurate decisions to limit the effects of a CBRN attack and it is a key part of the national CBRN centre.



Saab, through a successful triangular partnership with Bader Sultan & Bros and the Kuwait National Guard, has found a solution for support and training, which has now resulted in the national CBRN centre.



“This CBRN centre in Kuwait strengthens our position as a supplier of advanced CBRN solutions. Our ability to take the prime contractor role for this ground-breaking CBRN solution is built on deep expertise and innovations in CBRN technology. It also derives from our detailed knowledge of C4I – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence systems – as well as systems and platform integration”, says Torsten Öhman, acting Head of Business Area Support and Services within Saab.



"The Kuwait National Guard is proud to both lead the way and protect the Kuwaiti people with our new national CBRN capability. Bader Sultan and Saab have been great partners in creating the system and making our vision real. We look forward to a continued successful partnership in expanding and supporting the system over the coming many years”, says General Hashim Al-Refaae, Undersecretary for the Kuwait National Guard.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

