Cubic Upgrades Royal Australian Air Force Hawk Fleet with Advanced Air Combat Training Solutions

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 27, 2017)

SAN DIEGO --- Cubic Global Defense (CGD) has supplied more than 60 P5 Combat Training Systems (CTS/TCTS) with Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) pods for the upgrade of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Hawk 127 fleet.



As part of the Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program (LIFCAP) - which achieved Initial Operating Capability (IOC) earlier this month - Cubic’s P5CTS and ACMI offers enhanced air combat training capabilities, including live monitor functionalities and debriefing stations for the Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter.



Cubic’s P5CTS provides real-time and post-mission training for air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat missions by displaying the live-air picture, recording mission data and relaying Time, Space and Positioning Information (TSPI) between participating aircraft during training sorties.



Key components of the system include GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted airborne instrumentation "pods" plus ground stations, which help aircrew conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing.



In addition to the Hawk 127, Cubic’s P5CTS and ACMI were provided for the F/A-18F/G Super Hornet and Growler, F/A-18A Hornet and the flight test community of the Air Warfare Centre.



