Pentagon Contract Announcement

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $276,641,287 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for engineering and manufacturing development for the CH-47F Block II program.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2020.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $27,334,248 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-17-C-0059).



