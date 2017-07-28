Portugal Opens Talks to Buy 5 Embraer KC-390 Transports

(Source: Compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 28, 2017)

Portugal was an early partner in the KC-390 tanker-transport, seen here landing on a Portuguese airport during a demonstration tour in June, and now plans to buy five, with an option for a sixth, to replace its C-130H Hercules. (Twitter photo)