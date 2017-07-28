Commissioning and Induction of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS HIMMAT Built for Pakistan Navy at KS&EW

(Source: Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd.; issued July 28, 2017)

An impressive yet simple Commissioning and Induction Ceremony of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS HIMMAT built at KS&EW for Pakistan Navy, was held on Friday 28th July 2017. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M), Chief of the Naval Staff, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.



The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Government, Chinese Embassy, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) and distinguished guests from various walks of life.



PNS HIMMAT is a 63 meter long Fast Attack Craft fitted with state of the art Weapons and Sensors. One of the important achievements in this project is installation of indigenously built Missiles System. Craft is also fitted with various other weapons and sensors for manifestation of speed and lethality at par with modern navies arsenal.



The Chief Guest in his key note address mentioned that it is a landmark occasion when 2nd indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is inducted in Pakistan Fleet. It will definitely further strengthen the Fleet and is a reminder of our resolve to safeguard national sea frontiers. He further iterated that Karachi Shipyard is a strategic and vital organization supporting Pakistan Navy in building new ships and major repairs essentially required during the life cycle of the sea-going platforms.



He also iterated that construction of various Naval platforms such as PN Fleet Tanker, F-22P Frigate, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), Small Tanker cum Utility Ships, and Tugs etc at Karachi Shipyard is in line with our indigenization policy for attaining self reliance in shipbuilding.



He reiterated the need of transfer of technology in maritime sector and praised the role of MoDP in facilitating and meeting PN needs through indigenization and capacity building. He categorically mentioned that the trust and confidence posed by PN on indigenously built platforms under ToT will also provide impetus to Pakistan defence exports.



While highlighting the significant of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the CNS highlighted the need for expeditious development of associated maritime infrastructure. He expressed that CPEC will bring prosperity not only in Pakistan and China but for all regional countries. The obvious need of secure maritime environment was highlighted and Pakistan Navy’s commitment to achieve important objective was reiterated. Induction of another Fast Attack Craft (Missile) today was cited as yet another step in enhancing the maritime security.



Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah HI(M), in his welcome address said that this state of the art ship is another landmark in the history of Pak-China cooperation in the field of defence production, as it has been built in collaboration with our Chinese friends M/s CSOC and Xingang Shipyard.



He said that during the recent past, KS&EW has successfully completed various projects for Pakistan Navy. As a result, KS&EW has been awarded a number of other projects including 17,000 Tons Fleet Tanker, 02 x Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs), Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile), 2 x 32 Tons BP Tugs and a Multi-Purpose Barge which are at various stages of construction.



He informed that contracts of 3 x new projects have also been signed prior closing of last financial year which include 3,000 Tons Survey Ship and 1,900 Tons OPVs for Pakistan Navy and 2 x FRP Boats for Pakistan Customs.



