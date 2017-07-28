PLA Air Force Holds Frequent Far-Sea Training to Boost Combat Capacity

(Source: China Military Online; issued July 28, 2017)

WUHAN --- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has achieved routine and systematic far-sea flight training targeting winning real battles, said spokesperson of the PLAAF on Tuesday.



The PLAAF has dealt with various interference and obstructions in the past three years of far-sea training, said Senior Colonel Shen Jinke at a press conference ahead of the Airborne Platoon competition of the International Army Games 2017, which is scheduled to kick off on July 29.



Shen said that the PLAAF started to conduct far-sea training in 2015, and the frequency of the training has been gradually increased from four times a year to several times a week now.



In the last three weeks, the PLAAF conducted consecutively ocean-going flight training for many times, in which a number of warplanes in multiple types flew over the Bashi Channel and the Miyako Strait.



When asked about his comments on behaviors of foreign military aircraft trailing the H-6K strategic bombers in far-sea training, Shen stressed that the Chinese Air Force will as always continue its frequent far-sea training, no matter what obstructions it will come cross, because the PLAAF's far-sea training complies with relevant international laws and international practice.



The Chinese air force conducts far-sea training by no means aiming at any specific country, region and target, Shen stated.



The training is conducted to further improve and expand the aviation troops' maritime combat capability for better safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and protecting China's air and space security as well as development interests, the spokesperson added.



-ends-

