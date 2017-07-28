Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 28, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $218,729,862 for modification P0004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045) for recurring logistics support and sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales customers.



Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, UK (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-DoD participant; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $218,729,862 will be obligated at time of award, $116,380,274 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

