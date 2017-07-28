Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 28, 2017)

Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity for next generation thermal, power, and controls.



The contract for the Next Generation Thermal, Power, and Controls program is a multiple government agency and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies by 2024 timeframe.



Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-2422).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin received similar contracts earlier this month.)





-ends-

