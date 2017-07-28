Government of Switzerland – F/A-18 Upgrades

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Switzerland for F/A-18 upgrades. The estimated cost is $115 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Switzerland has requested the possible sale of a Service Life Extension Program for its F/A-18C/D aircraft to include up to fifty (50) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) with Concurrent Multi-Net 4 (CMN-4) capability; fifty (50) ARC-210 GEN 5 RT-1900A(C) radios w/Second Generation Anti-Jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO (SATURN) frequency hopping; twenty (20) Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) Night Vision Cueing Display (NVCD); CIT Automated Dependence Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out; software enhancements to the APG-73 radar; improvements to the F/A-18 Software Configuration Set (SCS) 29C; and sustainment for the ALQ-165 Airborne Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) system.



Operational support for these modifications will be provided through upgrades to the purchaser’s unique Mission Data System. Also included are: system integration and testing; software development and integration; support equipment; spare and repair parts; maintenance personnel and pilot familiarization training; software support; publications and technical documents; U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated total case value is $115 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of Switzerland which has been, and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. Switzerland is also a member of the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.



The proposed sale will allow the Swiss Air Force to extend the useful life of its F/A-18 fighter aircraft and enhance their survivability. Further, the proposed sale will increase Switzerland’s tactical aviation operational capabilities. Switzerland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be the Boeing Company, McDonnell Douglas Corporation, St. Louis, MO; Data Link Solutions LLC, Wayne, NJ; Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, IA; Rockwell Collins ESA Vision System LLC, Fort Worth, TX. There are no known offset agreements associated with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government personnel or contractor representatives to Switzerland. However, multiple trips to Switzerland involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives will be required for technical reviews/support, and program management.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



