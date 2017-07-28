Major MALE RPAS Design Milestone Achieved

(Source: OCCAR; issued July 28, 2017)

After an intensive 10 months trade-off period, the European MALE RPAS (Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) Co-Contracting Group (CCG) – Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo s.p.a. – provided a substantial set of data that allowed the Participating States (France, Germany, Italy and Spain) to agree on the basic remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) configuration and several main design drivers for the system.



The selected twin engine turboprop configuration will be the basis for further trade-off studies until the upcoming Systems Requirements Review (SRR).



Under the lead of the OCCAR, the Participating States and CCG will prepare the development phase of a MALE-class RPA system during the year following the SRR.



-ends-

